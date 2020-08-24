The Wall Street Journal: General Atlantic, Sequoia Capital pushing Oracle’s bid for TikTok

General Atlantic and Sequoia Capital, two major investors in TikTok’s Chinese parent company, are maneuvering to be part of a deal to acquire the U.S. operations of the popular video-sharing app as it seeks to avoid a ban by the Trump administration, according to people familiar with the discussions.
