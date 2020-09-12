Gilead Sciences Inc. is nearing a deal to buy biotech Immunomedics Inc. and its prized breast-cancer drug for more than $20 billion.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Election: Trump now backs higher-ethanol gas at pumps in move to court farmers before November - September 12, 2020
- The Conversation: A record number of Americans are renouncing their citizenship — here’s why - September 12, 2020
- The Wall Street Journal: Gilead near deal to buy Immunomedics for more than $20 billion - September 12, 2020