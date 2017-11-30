The Wall Street Journal: GM plans driverless taxis by 2019, sees huge profits down the road

General Motors Co. said the robotaxi service it is developing could potentially eclipse the profits it earns in the core automotive business within a decade, an ambitious target based on the company’s strategy of lowering its reliance on manufacturing by providing high-margin services.
