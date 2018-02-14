The Wall Street Journal: Gold rallies to highest settlement in nearly 3 weeks on hotter-than-expected CPI

Gold futures finish at the highest level in nearly three weeks after a hotter-than-expected headline inflation reading prompted investors to turn to the precious metal as a hedge against rising prices.
