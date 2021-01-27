The Wall Street Journal: Goldman cuts CEO Solomon’s pay by $10 million over 1MDB scandal

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. slashed Chief Executive David Solomon’s 2020 pay by 36%, punishment for the bank’s admission last year that it broke U.S. laws in its dealings with an investment fund at the heart of a global corruption ring.
