Google said Thursday it will pay publishers more than $1 billion over the next three years to license news content for a new product called Google News Showcase.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: Google commits $1 billion in licensing payments to news publishers over next 3 years - October 1, 2020
- The Wall Street Journal: Trump’s ban on foreign workers partially blocked by federal judge - October 1, 2020
- The Tell: Pace of home-price growth is ‘unsustainable’ in many global cities, warns UBS - October 1, 2020