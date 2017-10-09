The Wall Street Journal: Google finds politically motivated Russia-backed ads on its platform

Google found that Russian-linked entities bought tens of thousands of dollars worth of politically motivated ads on its platform around the U.S. presidential election, according to people familiar with the investigation, the first sign that Russia’s alleged attempts to influence the 2016 vote spread to the world’s largest advertising business.
