Google is in discussions about changing its political ad policy, according to people familiar with the matter, about a week after Facebook Inc. and Twitter Inc. publicly diverged on how to handle those ads amid the spread of misinformation.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: Google said to be rethinking how it handles political ads - November 6, 2019
- The Wall Street Journal: U.S. raked in record $7 billion in tariffs in September, up nearly 60% from previous year - November 6, 2019
- Trump wanted Barr to publicly exonerate him on Ukraine: report - November 6, 2019