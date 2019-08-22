The Wall Street Journal: Google takes down more than 200 YouTube channels linked to Hong Kong disinformation

Google pulled 210 YouTube channels from its platform, saying that they appeared to be part of a coordinated disinformation campaign in response to pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.
