The Wall Street Journal: Gradual rate hikes should help sustain economic growth, Yellen says

Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen kept the door open to another increase in short-term interest rates this year, but sounded a note of caution on still weak inflation in the U.S. and abroad.
