The Wall Street Journal: Graham calls on Mueller to testify, following op-ed defending Trump probe

The Republican chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee said he would call former special counsel Robert Mueller to testify about his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 campaign, a day after Mueller broke nearly a year of public silence through an opinion article defending his probe and the related conviction of Trump adviser Roger Stone.
