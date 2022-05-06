The Wall Street Journal: Group led by L.A. Dodgers part-owner Boehly reportedly reaches deal to buy Premier League club Chelsea F.C.

A group led by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly reached a deal to acquire Chelsea Football Club from Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, according to people familiar with the matter.
