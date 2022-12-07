Tensions had been growing between Salesforce Inc.’s co-Chief Executives Marc Benioff and Bret Taylor over their responsibilities and how the business was run for months before the business-software provider said last week that Taylor would exit the role, people familiar with the executives said.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Earnings Results: GameStop stock falls on worse-than-expected quarterly loss, revenue decline - December 7, 2022
- Shares of Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer maker jump on stronger forecast - December 7, 2022
- Wine maker Duckhorn tops fiscal Q1 views on volume growth - December 7, 2022