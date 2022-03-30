The Wall Street Journal: Hackers steal more than $500 million in crypto from ‘Axie Infinity’ network

“Axie Infinity” publisher Sky Mavis Ltd. said on March 23, hackers infiltrated a part of its Ronin Network, which the game runs on. The infiltrators got access to accounts holding cryptocurrencies and drained 173,600 ether and 25.5 million of the stablecoin USDC.

Read Full Story