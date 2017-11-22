The Wall Street Journal: Hammond’s budget reveals sharp cuts to U.K. economic growth forecasts

Feeble productivity leads the U.K.’s fiscal watchdog to chop its growth projection for 2017 down to 1.5% from 2%, and to make a downbeat prognosis for the years to follow.
