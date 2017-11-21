The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating the use of race in Harvard University’s admissions practices stemming from complaints of discrimination against Asian-American students.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Europe Markets: European stocks look for 2nd straight win despite choppy trade - November 21, 2017
- Key Words: Iran’s president declares that ISIS is finished in Syria - November 21, 2017
- The Wall Street Journal: Harvard faces DOJ probe into policies for affirmative-action admissions - November 21, 2017