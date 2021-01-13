The Wall Street Journal: Head of GOP attorneys general organization resigns amid criticism of group for summoning ‘patriots’ to Capitol last week

The executive director of the Republican Attorneys General Association resigned after the group was criticized for soliciting thousands of Trump supporters to march on the Capitol last week and fight to support President Trump’s claims of widespread voter fraud.
- Pence tells Pelosi he won’t invoke 25th Amendment against Trump - January 12, 2021
