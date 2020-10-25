The Wall Street Journal: Health and Human Services Department drops plan for taxpayer-funded vaccination of Santa Claus performers

The program reportedly was the brainchild of Michael Caputo, on leave from HHS after blasting government scientists as anti-Trump conspirators and warning of post-election ‘shooting’ should Trump lose the Nov. 3 vote.
