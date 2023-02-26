Hedge fund Soroban Capital Partners is pushing Union Pacific Corp. to replace Chief Executive Lance Fritz, arguing the railroad has underperformed on his watch, according to a letter the fund sent the railroad operator’s board Sunday.
