The Wall Street Journal: HHS Secretary Alex Azar may be ousted following frustration of his handling of pandemic

Administration officials are discussing replacing Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar following criticism of his management of the early response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to six people familiar with the discussions.
