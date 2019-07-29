Hospitals would have to disclose the discounted prices they negotiate with insurance companies under a Trump administration rule that could upend the $1 trillion hospital industry by revealing rates long guarded as trade secrets.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: Trump ally sought Saudi funds as he lobbiedfor nuclear deal, House report finds - July 29, 2019
- Rambus stock falls after quarter comes up short - July 29, 2019
- The Wall Street Journal: Hospitals would be forced to disclose prices with insurers under new Trump plan - July 29, 2019