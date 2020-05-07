The Wall Street Journal: House intelligence panel release transcripts of Russia probe

The House Intelligence Committee on Thursday released transcripts from a probe into Russian interference in the 2016 elections conducted when a Republican led the committee, making public documentation that has been a major source of partisan rancor.
