The House Oversight Committee renews its request to the White House for documents related to the administration’s security-clearance processes, following reports that President Trump ordered his former chief of staff to grant his son-in-law a top-secret security clearance.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: House panel demands White House turn over documents on Kushner security clearance - March 1, 2019
- The Moneyist: I want my son to receive half of my marital property and my husband’s two children to receive the other 50% - March 1, 2019
- Bond Report: Treasury yields book largest weekly climb since November - March 1, 2019