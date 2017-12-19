The Wall Street Journal: House Republicans expected to delay vote on spending bill

House Republicans were expected to delay a Wednesday vote on a stopgap spending bill, according to GOP aides, as a fight intensified over how to prevent a shutdown of the government before its funding expires at week’s end.
