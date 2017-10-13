The Wall Street Journal: House Republicans move toward keeping partial state and local tax deduction

House Republicans are moving toward an agreement that preserves part of the federal deduction for state and local taxes, backing away from a controversial initial plan announced last month to abolish it entirely.
