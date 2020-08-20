Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro called the Kodak project a ‘great win for the American people’ in late July, but two weeks later he was characterizing executives at the legendary photography company as having undertaken ‘probably the dumbest decisions made by executives in corporate history.’
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: How the Kodak generic-drug ingredients deal developed, and why it fell apart: a snapshot - August 20, 2020
- The Wall Street Journal: ViacomCBS seeks about $5.5 million for 30-second Super Bowl ads — assuming there is a Super Bowl - August 20, 2020
- NewsWatch: 10 stocks positioned for an ‘abrupt’ rebound when normalcy finally returns — none of them are tech - August 20, 2020