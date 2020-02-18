HSBC Holdings PLC said it would cut 35,000 jobs and $100 billion in assets in the next three years as it scales back its operations in the U.S., mainland Europe and its investment bank.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- UBI Banca shares jump 26% after surprise Intesa Sanpaolo offer - February 18, 2020
- The Wall Street Journal: HSBC to cut 35,000 jobs as part of plan to scale back operations - February 18, 2020
- The Wall Street Journal: Asset manager Franklin Resources eyeing acquisition of Legg Mason - February 18, 2020