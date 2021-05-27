The Wall Street Journal: HSBC to end its U.S. retail operations

HSBC Holdings PLC will exit from its U.S. retail and small-business banking operations as the bank shifts its focus to wealth management and international banking, especially in Asia.
- The Big Move: I’m sick of the Arizona heat. I want to move to a place with low humidity and a low cost of living — and I don’t want to move to a blue state - May 27, 2021
- Tax Guy: Did you make these common tax blunders? Here’s how to do better next tax season - May 27, 2021
- : Gap partners with Walmart to launch its first home collection - May 27, 2021