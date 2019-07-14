Huawei Technologies Co. is planning extensive layoffs at its U.S. operations, according to people familiar with the matter, as the Chinese technology giant continues to struggle with its American blacklisting.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- President Trump’s former adviser clashes with Playboy writer — ‘You’re not a journalist, you’re a punk!’ - July 14, 2019
- New study of 26,000 people disputes years of studies linking Facebook and depression - July 14, 2019
- The Wall Street Journal: Huawei plans major U.S. layoffs as it copes with Trump administration blacklist - July 14, 2019