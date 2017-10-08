The Wall Street Journal: Hurricane Nate weakens, but still dumps rain over Deep South

Hurricane Nate weakened to a tropical depression Sunday as it brought heavy rains to Mississippi and Alabama, hours after making a second U.S. landfall near Biloxi, Miss., as a Category 1 storm.
