The Wall Street Journal: In series of tweets, Elon Musk suggests Twitter overhaul, takes shots at company

Musk, Twitter’s newest board member and largest shareholder, used the social-media platform on Saturday to share his ideas on how it can improve its services, making apparent jokes and taking aim specifically at the company’s Twitter Blue subscription model.
