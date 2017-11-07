The Wall Street Journal: In sign of ACA’s popularity, Maine votes to expand Medicare

Maine residents voted decisively to expand access to Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act on Tuesday, a key test of the ACA’s popularity after a failed push to repeal it by Republicans in Washington.
