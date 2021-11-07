The Wall Street Journal: Infrastructure bill approved, but Biden faces hurdles with bigger spending plan

President Joe Biden notched a big win with the House passage of the $1 trillion public-works bill late Friday, but political obstacles loom ahead for the White House as attention shifts to an even bigger spending bill and next year’s midterm elections.
