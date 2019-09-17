The Wall Street Journal: International regulators likely to fault Boeing over 737 Max certification process

A panel of international air-safety regulators is finishing a report expected to criticize the initial U.S. approval process for Boeing Co.’s 737 MAX jets, according to people briefed on the conclusions
