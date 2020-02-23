Intuit Inc. is nearing a deal to buy personal-finance portal Credit Karma Inc. for about $7 billion in cash and stock, in a move that would push the bookkeeping-software giant further into consumer finance, according to people familiar with the matter.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Mutual Funds Weekly: Dividend stock investing in 9 steps — plus other top investing tips - February 23, 2020
- The Wall Street Journal: Intuit eyes Credit Karma in what would be its biggest-ever acquisition - February 23, 2020
- In One Chart: Proof that the booming economy isn’t working for a chunk of the population - February 23, 2020