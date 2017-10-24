The Wall Street Journal: Iowa halts overhaul of Affordable Care Act after feds lay out tough conditions

Iowa is withdrawing its application for an ambitious program to reshape the Affordable Care Act after federal officials laid out tough conditions for its approval, a decision that signals limits to states’ efforts to alter parts of the health law.
