The Wall Street Journal: IPO market cooling off? Weber prices below expectations

Grill maker Weber Inc. sold fewer shares at a lower price than expected in its initial public offering, people familiar with the matter said, the latest sign the new-issue market may be cooling after a torrid run this summer.
