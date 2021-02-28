The Wall Street Journal: Iran rejects offer to restart direct nuclear talks with U.S.

Iran rejected a European Union offer to arrange direct nuclear talks with the U.S., senior diplomats say, risking fresh tension between Tehran and Western capitals.
