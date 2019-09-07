The Wall Street Journal: Iran threatens to take steps to stockpile of uranium for nuclear weapons

Iran said Saturday it had accelerated its nuclear research work and threatened to take fresh steps within a month that could allow it to expand its stockpile of enriched uranium, a material that can be used to fuel a nuclear weapon.
