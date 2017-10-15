The Wall Street Journal: Iraqi forces move against Kurdish fighters in wake of independence vote

Iraqi forces clashed with fighters from the Kurdish semiautonomous region near the oil-rich province of Kirkuk early Monday, raising the stakes in a standoff over Kurdish independence, Iraqi and Kurdish officials said.
