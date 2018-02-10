The Wall Street Journal: Israeli jet shot down by antiaircraft missiles during retaliatory strikes on Syria

Israel’s military said one of its jets was shot down by antiaircraft missiles during strikes on Syrian targets after it intercepted an Iranian drone launched from Syria that had infiltrated its airspace, intensifying tensions between the two neighbors.
