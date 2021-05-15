The Wall Street Journal: Israel’s turmoil hands political lifeline to embattled Prime Minister Netanyahu

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is pressing an aggressive campaign against Hamas, targeting its leaders, strategic infrastructure and military sites to deter the militant group from continuing its attacks on Israel. The operation could aid Netanyahu’s other vital goal of staying in power.
