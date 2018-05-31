The Wall Street Journal: Italian parties reach deal on forming coalition government

Two large antiestablishment parties, the League and the 5 Star Movement, struck a deal Thursday on reviving a coalition government, potentially ending a political crisis that jolted global markets earlier this week.
