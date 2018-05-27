The Wall Street Journal: Italy’s new government in turmoil after pick of euroskeptic economic minister blocked

Italy’s Premier-Designate Giuseppe Conte failed to form a new government, as the antiestablishment coalition that seemed poised to come to power clashed with the Italian president over their nomination of a euroskeptic figure as minister of the economy.
