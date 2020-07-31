The Wall Street Journal: James Murdoch resigns from News Corp board over ‘certain editorial content’

James Murdoch, the younger son of News Corp Executive Chairman Rupert Murdoch, has resigned from News Corp’s board of directors, citing disagreements over editorial content published in the company’s news outlets and other strategic decisions.
