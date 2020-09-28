The Wall Street Journal: Japanese chip maker Kioxia calls off massive IPO

A Japanese semiconductor maker called off what was to have been one of this year’s biggest stock offerings, after earlier saying that U.S. export restrictions on China’s Huawei Technologies Co. were hurting its business.
