Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was on course for a strong new mandate from voters in a national election Sunday, exit polls showed, a result he indicated would embolden him to push for the first changes to the nation’s constitution since it was introduced in 1947.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: Japan’s Abe set for landslide win in Sunday’s parliamentary elections, polls show - October 22, 2017
- The Wall Street Journal: The Houston Astros are going to the World Series after shutting out Yankees - October 22, 2017
- Market Snapshot: What could derail the stock-market rally? Watch profit margins - October 22, 2017