The Wall Street Journal: Japan’s Abe set for landslide win in Sunday’s parliamentary elections

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe won a strong new mandate from voters in a national election Sunday, a result he indicated would embolden him to push for the first changes to the nation’s constitution since it was introduced in 1947.
