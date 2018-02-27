The Wall Street Journal: Jared Kushner loses his top-secret security clearance

The White House downgraded the security clearance of senior adviser Jared Kushner last week as part of White House chief of staff John Kelly’s push to tighten control of classified information inside the Trump administration, said an administration official with knowledge of the situation.
