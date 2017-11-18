The Wall Street Journal: Jared Kushner’s lawyer is firing back against senators over documents request

An attorney for Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner on Friday said certain documents requested by a Senate committee investigating the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia weren’t relevant to its initial request, disputing the panel’s suggestion that his client hadn’t wholly fulfilled its demand for the material.
